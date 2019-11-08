Airbnb Says it Will Pay for the Funerals of Victims in San Francisco Halloween Shooting

People pay their respects to Airbnb house rental shooting victims at a makeshift memorial during a vigil at Orinda Theatre Square in Orinda, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Later, the Orinda City Council and its residents would discuss the short-term rentals ordinance due to the mass shooting on Halloween night that killed five people and injured four others.
Ray Chavez/The Mercury News—MediaNews Group via Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:03 PM EST

(ORINDA, Calif.) — Airbnb says it will pay funeral expenses for the five victims killed in a Halloween shooting at one of its rentals in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the company said Thursday it will also cover counseling bills for their families.

The decision comes after a victim’s lawyer, Jesse Danoff, blasted the company’s response to the Halloween massacre at one of its rental properties, saying Airbnb “responded in public with platitudes and thoughts and prayers.”

Airbnb said in a statement it has set aside funds for funeral expenses and counseling for the victims’ families and has been in contact with Danoff.

The Oct. 31 shooting sent some 100 terrified partygoers running for their lives. No arrests had been made.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE