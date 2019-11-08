A$AP Rocky to Perform in Sweden Months After Being Jailed and Convicted for Assault

A$AP Rocky attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York.
Evan Agostini&mdash/Invision/AP
By Associated Press
8:57 AM EST

(STOCKHOLM) — A$AP Rocky will perform in Sweden several months after he was convicted of assault in a street brawl.

Concert promoter Live Nation says the rapper will return to Stockholm “after tremendous support from the Swedish fans.” The artist is due to perform Dec. 11 at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe arena.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm. He pleaded self-defense, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage.

On Aug. 14, Mayers and his two bodyguards were given “conditional sentences,” meaning they won’t serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in the future.

President Donald Trump had weighed in to support the Grammy-nominated recording artist.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE