A Hong Kong university student who fell from height during a protest earlier this week died in the hospital Friday, a tragedy that may inflame further unrest in the city.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology undergraduate, Chow Tsz-lok, 22, died around 8 a.m. of cardiac arrest, the Hospital Authority confirmed. Chow had been hospitalized with a severe brain injury since early Monday morning after he fell from a parking garage in the residential Tseung Kwan O neighborhood where police were attempting to disperse protesters.

Police told reporters Tuesday that Chow was found unconscious after falling 13 feet from the third to the second story of the car park early Monday morning between 12:45 and 1 a.m. A police spokesperson confirmed that tear gas had been fired near the car park where protesters and officers clashed. The exact reasons for Chow’s fall, and whether the tear gas played any role, remain unclear, however.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Both protesters and police have been hurt in the unrest that has roiled Hong Kong since June, but Chow is believed to be the first person to die as a result of injuries sustained during the demonstrations. His death is expected to spark fresh protests and escalate public outcry against the police force, which is already accused of using excessive force in its bid to quell the city’s worst political crisis in decades. One of the key protest demands is an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

Protesters have claimed that police blocked an ambulance from reaching Chow, and in doing so delayed the emergency medical response. Police have denied interfering.

On Thursday, Chow’s classmates at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), decried the police as they disrupted a graduation ceremony and chanted protest slogans.

A moment of silence for Chow was held during the university’s second day of commencement ceremonies Friday and a flashmob broke out over lunchtime in the city’s center.

The Provisional President of the university’s student union, Lai Wai-chun, said he hopes the school’s authorities can investigate the reasons for Chow’s fall and for the alleged delay in emergency medical personnel reaching him. “I think the whole of Hong Kong is very disappointed in the police, and does not have any expectation towards them,” Lai says.

Lai added that the university would hold a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m., in addition to an evening memorial at the car park where Chow fell.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement it expressed “great sorrow and regret” over the student’s death, and extended sympathies to his family. A “comprehensive investigation to find out what happened is being conducted,” it added.

News of Chow’s death comes as Hong Kong enters its sixth consecutive month of protests, which have increasingly been marked by anger towards police. Last month, two teenage protesters were shot with live rounds by officers. Both survived.

Write to Hillary Leung at hillary.leung@time.com.