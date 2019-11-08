Officials Responding to Oil Spill From Cargo Ship in Hawaii

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, their crews and other local agencies respond to an oil discharge from vessel Kamokuiki at Pier 19 in Honolulu on Nov. 7, 2019.
Petty Officer 2nd Class James Connor—AP
By Associated Press
Updated: November 7, 2019 10:36 PM ET | Originally published: November 8, 2019

(HONOLULU) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a cargo ship has spilled oil into Honolulu Harbor.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class James Connor says local and federal officials are working on cleanup Thursday after a 433-foot (132-meter) container ship spilled oil a day earlier during a fueling operation.

It is not immediately clear how much oil spilled or how much fuel the vessel holds. It’s owned by the U.S. shipping company Matson Inc.

Absorbent material was placed around the ship and about 120 gallons of oil has been recovered so far.

A Coast Guard flight confirmed oil has leaked outside a containment area and is washing ashore across the harbor on Sand Island. Officials say there are no reports of wildlife being injured.

