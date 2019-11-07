Three Firefighters Hurt Battling Northern California Blaze

(SANTA ROSA, Calif.) — Officials say three firefighters have received minor injuries as they battled a wildfire that has been burning in rural Northern California since Sunday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the firefighters all were treated and released.

More than 1,200 firefighters are trying to tamp down the 6-square-mile (15-square-kilometer) blaze in steep terrain northwest of Paradise, where the deadliest wildfire in state history ignited a year ago Friday.

Cal Fire says cooler weather helped firefighters build more containment lines. The blaze is a third contained as of Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact us at editors@time.com.