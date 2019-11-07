Over three hundred police officers in Jacksonville, Fla. are searching for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared from her home on Wednesday.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department, Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing from her home in the city’s Brentwood neighborhood on Wednesday by her mother, Brianna Williams.
“Officers have knocked on more than 600 doors in the last 30 hours in an attempt to gain additional information,” Jacksonville Sheriff Michael Williams said at a Thursday press conference.
According to police, Brianna Williams was initially cooperating with their investigation, but has since “chosen to stop.”
“We know that Brianna Williams was the last person to see Taylor and we need for her to cooperate with us,” Sheriff Williams said at the press conference. “There is not one scenario or theory that we are not exploring.”
Though he spoke of “inconsistencies” in her recollection of events, Sheriff Williams would not call Brianna Williams a person of interest in Taylor’s disappearance. He added that neighbors and other members of Taylor’s family have been talking with investigators.
Brianna Williams had told the police that she saw her daughter in bed around midnight on Tuesday night. But when she woke up Wednesday morning, she told police that Taylor was not in her bed — and called the police around 7:22 a.m. She also said the backdoor to their home was open.
Police are also searching an area in Southside Jacksonville. According to Jacksonville station WJXT, the family lived in an apartment complex in the area until recently; Sheriff Williams said that their conversations with the mother had led them to search there.
A $3,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information on Taylor’s disappearance.
“I have about 50 knots in my stomach right now,” Taylor’s godmother wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, according to The Florida Tines-Union. “Everybody knows when I had her she literally went everywhere with me even work some days! Just bring my goddaughter home!”