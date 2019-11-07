Over three hundred police officers in Jacksonville, Fla. are searching for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared from her home on Wednesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department, Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing from her home in the city’s Brentwood neighborhood on Wednesday by her mother, Brianna Williams.

“Officers have knocked on more than 600 doors in the last 30 hours in an attempt to gain additional information,” Jacksonville Sheriff Michael Williams said at a Thursday press conference.

According to police, Brianna Williams was initially cooperating with their investigation, but has since “chosen to stop.”

“We know that Brianna Williams was the last person to see Taylor and we need for her to cooperate with us,” Sheriff Williams said at the press conference. “There is not one scenario or theory that we are not exploring.”

Though he spoke of “inconsistencies” in her recollection of events, Sheriff Williams would not call Brianna Williams a person of interest in Taylor’s disappearance. He added that neighbors and other members of Taylor’s family have been talking with investigators.

Brianna Williams had told the police that she saw her daughter in bed around midnight on Tuesday night. But when she woke up Wednesday morning, she told police that Taylor was not in her bed — and called the police around 7:22 a.m. She also said the backdoor to their home was open.

Police are also searching an area in Southside Jacksonville. According to Jacksonville station WJXT, the family lived in an apartment complex in the area until recently; Sheriff Williams said that their conversations with the mother had led them to search there.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

A $3,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information on Taylor’s disappearance.

“I have about 50 knots in my stomach right now,” Taylor’s godmother wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, according to The Florida Tines-Union. “Everybody knows when I had her she literally went everywhere with me even work some days! Just bring my goddaughter home!”

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.