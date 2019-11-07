Sometimes you get hungry. Sometimes you get hangry. And sometimes you get such an urgent hankering for food it feels like an emergency. That was apparently the case for a young boy who called 911 and asked for a McDonald’s Happy Meal.

A 911 dispatcher in Mesa, Arizona was monitoring the phone lines when he got an unusual call. Five-year old Charlie Skabelund was on the line and wanted to know if he was speaking with McDonald’s. The operator, Anthony Bonilla, was understandably confused by the question. “Do you have an emergency?” he asked and after a brief pause, the kindergarten informed him that he would like “One Mc-Happy Meal” and then promptly hung up the phone.

The City of Mesa Police Department released audio of the call to The Arizona Republic, and it was hilarious—but it wasn’t the end of the story. When the dispatcher called back to ensure that there wasn’t a real emergency, the boy’s father, Randy Skabelund, realized what had happened. He told the dispatcher that his son must have gotten a hold of his cell phone and said that the child was well fed, according to The Arizona Republic.

The dispatcher sent an officer to do a welfare check on the young boy, and police officer Randolph “Scott” Valdez arrived at Skabelund’s home with a Happy Meal in his hand. He wasn’t just delivering food, though, but, according to a post on the City of Mesa’s Facebook page, the officer used the opportunity to talk with the youngster about when it’s appropriate to call 911, a lesson that some adults need to learn, as well.

