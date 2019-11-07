Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Meets Officials to Discuss Racial Incident

This photo shows the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Naperville, a suburb of Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, where black customers said they were asked to move to a different table after a regular customer told managers he didn't want to sit near them.
Teresa Crawford—AP
By Associated Press
1:02 AM EST

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The president of Buffalo Wild Wings met with officials of a Chicago suburb where customers of a restaurant were asked to move to different tables because a patron didn’t want to be seated near black people.

Company president Lyle Tick met Tuesday with Naperville officials, customers and restaurant workers to learn from the incident. In a statement Wednesday, the company also said “leadership does not condone in any way what happened” at the restaurant.

Attorney Cannon Lambert, representing the customers who say they were asked in October to move because of their skin color, says a lawsuit won’t be necessary if Buffalo Wild Wings changes the way it hires and trains employees.

In their Wednesday statement, the company said the families brought up several “great” recommendations and requests, “all of which we can positively address.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Internet Smitten With a Betrayed Cat Observing Its Owner Bonding With New Kitten
2

Woman Who Lost Job After Flipping Off Trump's Motorcade Wins Election in Virginia
3

Long-Term Pot Smoking Doesn’t Seem to Harm Health: Study
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE