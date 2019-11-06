White House to Hire Temporary Aides to Deal With Impeachment Probe

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a rally in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
By JILL COLVIN / AP
3:45 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The White House is beefing up its communications staff as it tries to grapple with the ongoing House impeachment investigation.

A senior administration official tells The Associated Press that Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, and Tony Sayegh, a former Treasury Department spokesman, are expected to join the White House communications team to work on “proactive impeachment messaging” and other special projects.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal staffing, stressed their jobs will be temporary.

Outside allies of the president and some inside the White House have been pushing for a more coordinated response to the quickly-unfolding impeachment investigation.

The move comes the same day as House Democrats announced they will hold the first public impeachment hearings next week.

