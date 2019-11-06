People Watching The Little Mermaid Live! Clawed at These Memes of Shaggy's Crab 'Costume' for Dear Life

Shaggy as Sebastian in ABC's 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
Eric McCandless/ABC—Getty Images
By Megan McCluskey
11:14 AM EST

Halloween may be over but thanks to The Little Mermaid Live!, the costume memes are still flowing. During ABC’s Tuesday night telecast of its semi-live-action adaptation of Disney’s beloved animated classic, viewers seemed unable to tear their eyes away from one performer in particular: Shaggy.

The “It Wasn’t Me” singer, who starred as Ariel’s (Auli’i Cravalho) crab sidekick Sebastian, was decked out in an all-red outfit that strangely resembled Michael Jackson’s iconic all-red look in the “Thriller” music video. The ensemble included red boots, red jeans, a red leather jacket and, most notably, red fingerless leather gloves in place of claws — a detail that definitely didn’t go unnoticed by the internet.

Some people watching at home quickly took to social media to hilariously express their confusion over why Shaggy wasn’t wearing a crab costume while his backup dancers were dressed up in full crustacean regalia.

Related Stories

“So dancers got a crab costume and shaggy just dressed in red…,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The fact that Shaggy just put on a red leather coat,” tweeted another, adding the crying emoji face.

And while Robert Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late-night, tweeted out an explanation for why Shaggy didn’t at least wear claws — it looked “ridiculous” — people still didn’t seem satisfied.

See some of the best reactions below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Internet Smitten With a Betrayed Cat Observing Its Owner Bonding With New Kitten
2

Kansas City Votes to Remove MLK Street Name
3

Woman Who Lost Job After Flipping Off Trump's Motorcade Wins Election in Virginia

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE