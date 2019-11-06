In 2017, Shelly Simonds Lost Her Virginia House Race in a 'Luck of the Draw' Tiebreaker. This Year, She Won By Nearly 20 Points

In this 2017 file photo, Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds attend a "take your legislator to school day" Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Heritage High School in Newport News, Va. Simonds defeated four-term Del. Yancey handily Tuesday in a race for the 94th District after losing to the seat to a draw nearly two years prior.
Julia Rendleman —The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:26 AM EST

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — A Democratic candidate who lost a random drawing that determined control of the Virginia House of Delegates nearly two years ago has won a rematch against her Republican opponent.

Shelly Simonds defeated four-term Del. David Yancey handily Tuesday in a race for the 94th District in Newport News.

Read more: Democrats Seize Control of Historically Red Virginia’s State Legislature

The close 2017 race between the two went to a recount, then to court. Eventually, officials used the luck of the draw, placing the name of each candidate on a piece of paper and each piece of paper in a separate film canister. The canisters were put into a cobalt blue-and-white ceramic bowl made by a local artist and stirred around. The canister containing Yancey’s name was drawn, giving him the win.

On Tuesday, Simonds won nearly 58% of the vote. Yancey won about 40%.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Internet Smitten With a Betrayed Cat Observing Its Owner Bonding With New Kitten
2

Woman Who Lost Job After Flipping Off Trump's Motorcade Wins Election in Virginia
3

The Real Reason Google Is Buying Fitbit
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE