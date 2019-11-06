Florida Man Arrested for Groping a Costumed Disney World Princess, Police Say

Orlando resident Brian Sherman in this photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Orange County Sheriff's Office
By Mahita Gajanan
11:29 AM EST

A Florida man was arrested and charged with battery after he groped a cast member at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, police say.

Brian Sherman, 51, was “very excited” to pose with his wife alongside a costumed Disney princess on Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office obtained by TIME. Sherman repeatedly told the costumed woman that he loved her character and sat on her left side, leaving the woman stuck between him and his wife, according to the affidavit.

Sherman then put his right arm around the woman’s shoulder and began moving it lower to grope her right breast. The woman was “immediately uncomfortable” but was “unable to move,” police say.

The affidavit says Sherman cupped her breast “with his right forefinger and thumb with only the thin skin-tight fabric in between her breast and the defendant’s thumb and forefinger.” Sherman allegedly groped the woman for about three to four seconds.

Related Stories

Sherman allegedly removed his hand from the woman’s breast after her coworkers corrected his placement, and posed for a photo with his arm around her shoulders. After Sherman left, the woman began shaking and crying, police say, and said she wanted him to be prosecuted and that she would testify in court. Her coworkers closed down the area where costumed characters greet visitors.

The photos taken during the greeting with the Disney character were used to identify Sherman, according to the affidavit. Sherman, an Orlando resident, was booked into jail on a battery charge. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sherman is already a registered sex offender in Orlando, according to records. In 1991, he was found guilty of sexual battery by an adult on a victim under the age of 12, records show.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Internet Smitten With a Betrayed Cat Observing Its Owner Bonding With New Kitten
2

Woman Who Lost Job After Flipping Off Trump's Motorcade Wins Election in Virginia
3

Kansas City Votes to Remove MLK Street Name
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE