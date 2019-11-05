Internet Smitten With a Betrayed Cat Observing Its Owner Bonding With New Kitten

By Rachel E. Greenspan
12:05 PM EST

A true cat fight is about to go down.

No animal has ever looked so hurt as this cat watching its owner bond with a new kitten.

The gray cat in question was seen absolutely steaming in a viral video, as his owner played with a new, younger, tinier (and, dare we say cuter?) blonde. “The look of utter betrayal,” Twitter user @MerielMyers wrote on Monday, using some amazing pun work.

 

The video has been viewed more than 560,000 times, because who doesn’t love viral cat videos? Some users interpreted the gray cat’s emotional moment as a calculation of what it was thinking, with one user saying he would “make it look like the orange cat ‘ran away.'”

For the sake of the gray cat, we hope the jealousy subsides, and for the sake of the orange kitten, we pray for its safety.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

