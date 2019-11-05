9 U.S. Citizens, Including 6 Children, Are Killed in an Attack in Northern Mexico

Nine members of a Mormon community — six children and three women — were killed in an attack in northern Mexico early Tuesday. According the Mexican Security Secretary, six children were also wounded and five have gone to hospitals in Phoenix, Ariz. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told reporters that the attack happened at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The women and children — who reportedly had dual U.S. and Mexican citizenship — were traveling in Sonora, Mexico to Janos, Chihuahua, about a five hour drive away when authorities say they were shot at and their car was set on fire. Six children survived, according to Mexican authorities.
Mexican authorities say that the attackers might have misidentified the vehicle as belonging to a rival cartel. The victims were reportedly members of an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The U.S. Embassy and Mexico’s federal Department of Security and Citizens’ Protection did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Related Stories
Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo told The Associated Press that the Sinaloa cartel is fighting for control of the region where the attack took place with rival gangs.
President Obrador told reporters Tuesday that more details will be shared publicly during the day. “Violence cannot be met with violence” he said. Obrador also said he intended to contact U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day.
President Trump tweeted about the attack Tuesday morning.
“I haven’t seen President Trump’s message, but I’m sure the contents of it have to do with cooperation and aren’t disrespectful,” Obrador said on Tuesday.
Family members of the victims have posted about the attack on social media.
Jon LeBaron, one of the relatives, posted on Facebook, “On the morning of November 4th, 2019, three mothers in three vehicles, with fourteen children between them, set out from LaMora, a small family community in the mountains of northeastern Sonora… We lost 9 today. Right now we are waiting, for the morning, for answers, for justice.”
Trish Cloes, wrote on Facebook that her niece Dawna Langford and two of her children were found dead.
César Peniche Espejel Attorney General for the Mexican state of Chihuahua said in a statement that the agency has deployed resources to help in investigation and has been in touch with at least one family member.