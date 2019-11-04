(SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed a gunman who opened fire about a mile from the border with Mexico, immigration officials said.

The agent approached a group of four people early Sunday, and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agent fired back, hitting the man, who died at a hospital. No agents were hurt during the shooting in Sunland Park, New Mexico, a suburb of El Paso, Texas.

No additional information was released, including the names of the agent and gunman. The CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating.

Federal authorities blocked off the crime scene, closing a main road in Sunland Park and stretching crime tape between their patrol vehicles.

An auto shop and a car dealership on either side of the street were closed.

