The Sheer Joy This Man Feels About Folding a Shirt Correctly Is the Purest Thing You Can See Today

By Cady Lang
2:05 PM EST

If you think household chores are a drag, consider this man whose ecstatic responses to folding a shirt correctly and effortlessly have gone viral.

Christian Hull, an Australian Internet personality, shared via TikTok and Twitter, the utter bliss he recently found upon using a shirt folding device.

In the video, Hull demonstrates how to use the folding tool with contagious enthusiasm. His caption only helped to confirm that the folding device was not only a necessary part of doing laundry, but for living a happy and fulfilling life: “When I bought this shirt folder I didn’t realise how much joy it was going to bring me!

The device, which provides neat guiding lines and a measured way to fold proportionally, resulted in not only a stack of meticulously folded shirts but endless, boundless joy for Hull, a exuberant display that can only be described as the purest thing on the Internet.

Watch Hull fold shirts to his heart’s content below.

 

