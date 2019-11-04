If you think household chores are a drag, consider this man whose ecstatic responses to folding a shirt correctly and effortlessly have gone viral.

Christian Hull, an Australian Internet personality, shared via TikTok and Twitter, the utter bliss he recently found upon using a shirt folding device.

In the video, Hull demonstrates how to use the folding tool with contagious enthusiasm. His caption only helped to confirm that the folding device was not only a necessary part of doing laundry, but for living a happy and fulfilling life: “When I bought this shirt folder I didn’t realise how much joy it was going to bring me!

The device, which provides neat guiding lines and a measured way to fold proportionally, resulted in not only a stack of meticulously folded shirts but endless, boundless joy for Hull, a exuberant display that can only be described as the purest thing on the Internet.

Watch Hull fold shirts to his heart’s content below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.