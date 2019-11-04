Minnesota Lawmaker Says He's a Victim of 'Revenge Porn' After Man Sends Explicit Photos to Legislative Colleagues

In this file photo, Minnesota Sen. Scott Dibble, right, sponsor of the gay marriage bill in the Minnesota Senate, listens along with his partner, Richard Leyva, left, to debate on the bill to legalize same-sex marriage in the Minnesota House, May 9, 2013 in St. Paul, Minn.
Jim Mone—AP
By Associated Press
12:04 PM EST

(MINNEAPOLIS) — A state senator from Minnesota says he’s the victim of “revenge porn” perpetrated by a “former friend” who sent explicit images to legislative colleagues.

Democratic Sen. Scott Dibble says he’s been harassed for the past five months by a man with whom he had an intimate, virtual relationship. Dibble, who is married, said the man sent private photos, videos, and text messages to fellow lawmakers on Friday. A spokeswoman for the Minnesota’s Democratic Farmer-Labor Party, Ellen Anderson, confirmed that lawmakers received such messages.

Read more: Katie Hill Is the First Millennial Lawmaker to Resign Because of Nudes. She Won’t Be the Last

Dibble’s announcement comes just days after U.S. Rep. Katie Hill of California resigned after nude photos of her were made public.

Dibble did not immediately respond to a phone message left Saturday by The Associated Press.

