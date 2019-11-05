Jimmy Kimmel is up to his old tricks again, which means his viewers once again get a post-Halloween treat. For the ninth year in a row, Kimmel tasked parents with an evil mission—convince their kids that they ate all of their Halloween candy. Every Skittle, every candy corn, every Snickers bar gone, all of it.

“This is something I know many people have been looking forward to all year, the results of our annual, beloved tradition,” Kimmel said in his introduction to the segment.

Sadly for future generations, the trick doesn’t get old. Each year at Kimmel’s behest, parents break the news to their kids that their Halloween candy has been devoured and the kids dissolve into tears and tantrums and generally work their way through the five stages of grief as their parents laugh and the cameras roll. “I’m told that many of the disappointed kids from the first time we did it in 2011 have now blossomed to become fully-grown, disappointed adults,” Kimmel joked.

This year’s installment did not disappoint. Parents once again ruthlessly informed their children that their candy was eaten and the kids responded accordingly. “That’s very rude of you,” one aggrieved child scolded. “You gotta eat some vegetables. Not candy.”

Another youngster was upset, but had his priorities straight. “I love you more than candy,” he told his mom.

If Kimmel continues the tradition, he may need to watch out. “If I ever see Jimmy Kimmel, I’m going to punch him in the face,” warned one kid. “He deserves it.”

Watch the 2019 Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween YouTube prank below.

