From the moment she met him in Game of Thrones‘ sixth season, Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) was nothing but perfectly clear about the fact that she had zero romantic interest in Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju). But that didn’t stop him from continuing to pursue “the big woman” right up until she consummated her relationship with Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in season 8.

And in real life, Brienne cosplayers appear to still be dealing with unwanted attention from Tormund lookalikes. In a video that has gone viral since it was shared on Reddit on Sunday, the camera pans down a line of five smiling Tormund doppelgängers to reveal a disgruntled Brienne standing in their midst.

Those commenting on the post, which has garnered over 45,000 upvotes as of Monday morning, seem to agree that the fourth Tormund in line most resembles Hivju’s character and has mastered the “Giantslayer’s crazy eye.” But the effort was definitely there from the others as well.

Watch the video below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.