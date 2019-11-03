Demonstrators in Mexico Protest the Daily Killing of Women and Girls

Demonstrators shout with crosses during a protest demanding justice for women who have been murdered or disappeared, one day after the Day of the Dead holiday in Mexico City, Nov. 3, 2019.
Ginnette Riquelme—AP
By Associated Press
4:15 PM EST

(MEXICO CITY) — Relatives of women and girls murdered or missing in Mexico demanded justice during a march through the capital on Sunday.

The demonstration set out from the Independence Monument and headed for Mexico City’s sprawling main square to set up an offering near a massive altar erected to mark Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

They carried purple crosses inscribed with the names of dozens of victims.

Dia de Muertos is observed Nov. 1-2. The demonstration was billed as a “Dia de Muertas” march, or “Day of the Dead Women.”

Nine women are killed daily in Mexico, according to the U.N.

Organizer Frida Guerrero says protesters were demanding a “real interest” on the part of authorities to address killings of women.

