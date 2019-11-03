29 People Injured After Bus Headed From Paris to London Flips Over

Emergency services are at work on the site of an accident after a bus from the Flixbus company overturned as it took an exit from the A1 motorway, injuring 29 passengers and seriously wounding 4, on November 3, 2019 near Berny-en-Santerre, northern France.
Francois Lo Presti—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:22 PM EST

(PARIS) — A bus headed from Paris to London flipped onto its side in the northern Somme region of France on Sunday, leaving 29 people injured, four of them seriously, authorities said.

The FlixBus that crashed on Sunday on a wet highway was carrying passengers from the U.S., Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Britain and France. The bus was carrying 32 passengers, a statement from the prefecture of the Somme said.

The injured were taken to Amiens Hospital and several other regional facilities, the statement said. A press official, Herve Fosse, said later that most of the injuries weren’t serious and about half weren’t expected to remain hospitalized.

The local gendarmerie on the scene tweeted a photo of the bus on its side, its front window smashed. The prefecture, which represents the state, said the bus left the road near an exit, but provided no further details.

The low-cost FlixBus is headquartered in Germany.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

One Person Has Died and Eight Are Hospitalized Due to Salmonella Linked to Ground Beef
2

How to Help Your Body Adjust to Colder Weather
3

Daylight Savings Returns Sunday
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE