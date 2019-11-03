Kellyanne Conway: 'I Don't Know' If Aid Was Withheld to Pressure Ukraine

Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to President Donald Trump, said that she does not know whether Trump halted military aid marked for Ukraine to push the country to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and Biden’s son.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Conway initially appeared to attempt to brush off a question about the military aid, repeatedly noting that Ukraine has “got their aid” now.

But CNN’s Dana Bash pressed her, asking, “Was there a time when military aid was held up because the President wanted Ukraine to look into the Bidens?”

“I don’t know. But I know they’ve got their aid,” Conway said.

“Here’s what’s absolutely, unimpeachably true. Ukraine has that aid,” Conway said. “They have more aid than they had under any previous administration. They’re using the aid. The Ukrainian President said he had no idea the aid was being held up. He felt no such pressure.”

Conway also denied that President Trump had asked for a quid pro quo during a July phone call with his counterpart in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, which led to a whistleblower complaint against Trump.

In other comments to Fox News on Sunday, Conway denied that it would be an impeachable offense if President Trump had pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden, but said that the situation was only a “hypothetical.”

“Is it a high crime and misdemeanor? I wouldn’t think so,” Conway said.

The comments come three days after the House of Representatives passed a resolution laying out the procedures for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied that he used withholding the aid as a cudgel to force the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden. On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the phone call was “totally appropriate” and once again called it “perfect.”

