President Trump Threatens to Cut U.S. Funding for California Wildfires

Firefighters work near the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2019.
Qian Weizhong—Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:17 PM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — President Donald Trump is threatening to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.

Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a “terrible job of forest management.” He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. “No more,” he said.

Newsom replied with a tweet: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”

The state controls a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.

Related Stories

Last year Trump made a similar threat amid California fires — accusing the state of “gross mismanagement” of forests.

At the time Newsom defended wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

One Person Has Died and Eight Are Hospitalized Due to Salmonella Linked to Ground Beef
2

President Trump Threatens to Cut U.S. Funding for California Wildfires
3

How to Help Your Body Adjust to Colder Weather

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE