Weeks After Breaking His Pelvis, Former President Jimmy Carter Is Back to Teaching Sunday School

In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 file photo, Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey—AP
By Associated Press
11:39 AM EST

(PLAINS, Ga.) — Former President Jimmy Carter is back at church teaching Sunday school less than two weeks after breaking his pelvis in a fall.

The 95-year-old Democrat used a walker to slowly enter the crowded sanctuary at Maranatha Baptist Church in the southwest Georgia town of Plains on Sunday.

He sat on a motorized lift chair at the front of the room to teach a 45-minute lesson on life after death. More than 400 people were on hand.

Carter was briefly hospitalized and has since been recovering at home since fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21. He also fell a few days before that and needed stitches above his left eye.

Carter is the oldest U.S. ex-President ever and has been teaching Bible lessons since he was in his teens.

