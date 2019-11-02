13 Civilians Killed After Car Bomb Explodes in Northern Syria

(BEIRUT) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says a car bomb went off in the northern Syrian town of Tal Abyad, killing 13 civilians.

The ministry says that about 20 others were wounded when the bomb exploded Saturday in central Tal Abyad, which was captured last month by Turkey-backed opposition gunmen from Kurdish-led fighters.

The ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack, saying it harshly condemns it and called on the international community to take a stance against this “cruel terror organization.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Turkey last month invaded northeastern Syria to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters, who it considers terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

