President Trump Names Chad Wolf as Next Acting Head of Homeland Security

In this Oct. 29, 2019 photo, Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during a meeting of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF), in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex in Washington. President Donald Trump has named Chad Wolf, the former chief of staff to Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, to be the next Acting Homeland Security Secretary, the fifth person in the job since Trump took office.
Alex Brandon—AP
By JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG / AP
6:45 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has named Chad Wolf to be the next acting head of Homeland Security, the fifth person in the job for this administration.

Trump made the announcement Friday outside the White House, ending weeks of speculation over who would head up the department after Kevin McAleenan resigned in October.

Wolf was chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

He has been involved with the 240,000-person department, which also manages disaster relief and election security, off and on since its creation following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

It’s not clear whether Wolf will be nominated for the job permanently. Trump and others pushed for a fervent supporter of his policies to lead the department, but nomination rules made it difficult.

