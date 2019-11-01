'I Have Been Treated Very Badly.' Trump Changes Primary Residence From New York to Florida

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida is seen on April 3, 2019.
Joe Raedle—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:45 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York. But he added that “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”

The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that Trump had filed “declaration of domicile” paperwork changing his “predominant and principal home” to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump, who was born in New York, says “it will always have a special place in my heart!”

