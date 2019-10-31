There’s a new recipe video on deck from the woman who brought you the kombucha meme.

Brittany Tomlinson’s latest TikTok creation features chopped up hot dogs with noodles cooking through them, an abnormal recipe that has found its way online.

“My ma is cooking dinner tonight for me and my boys,” Tomlinson (a.k.a. @Brittany_Broski) says in the video. “Giovanni, Tony, Mario, Romeo, get over here. 7 p.m. sharp. She’s cooking the favorite noodle weenie dogs.”

At the end of the clip, Tomlinson seems to break character like the greats of comedy, laughing while repeating the phrase, “noodle weenie dogs.”

With 1.5 million views and over one million likes as of Thursday afternoon, the viral video has spawned a whole new meme, with other TikTok users producing videos with noodle weenie dog backgrounds, because why not?

In an iteration of the video by trvgiic on TikTok, you’ll be introduced to the boys, Giovanni, Tony, Mario and Romeo, as they get ready for 7 p.m. dinner.

So, if you happen to cook up some noodle weenie dogs this weekend, consider offering Tomlinson an invite.

