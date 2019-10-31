People will go to great lengths for love, but making tortellini from scratch is almost enough to rival Shakespearean levels of affection.

One man used Twitter on Tuesday to capture the heart of a lady (and of thousands on the internet) with his step-by-step guide to making the Italian pasta dish.

The first step: acquire the dough. For the second, “establish rapport with the dough.” In the third step, he splits the dough in two – “betray the dough,” he says. In the fourth step, he makes an entire army of tortellinis, as the carb-heavy deliciousness is sent on as a dinnertime fleet.

But our chef, whose Twitter name is “Tortellinis for Tilly,” doesn’t reveal what goes on between steps four and five — when the dish is complete — leaving much to be desired. But then he smiles for a blurry selfie, showing that the sixth step is to “win her heart.”

His only tweets are the tortellini instructions, so it’s clear that he is truly dedicated to the art.

