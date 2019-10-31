Google's 2019 Halloween Doodle Will Teach You All Kinds of Spooky Facts About Animals

Google celebrates Halloween 2019 with a new doodle.
Google
By Rachael Bunyan
3:10 PM EDT

It’s Halloween and Google has treated us to another spooky interactive Doodle. The 2019 Halloween Doodle offers a chance to play trick or treat without the calories.

Behind orange doors, players will find animals often associated with scary movies and ghost stories, and an option to pick a trick or treat. Those risk-takers who pick “trick” will get the fun of watching a wolf play basket ball, or an owl head-bopping.

The interactive is also educational. Players, on clicking “treat,” will learn facts about the featured animals—from a three-hearted octopus to a howling wolf.

Google users are finding the interactive addictive, with some questioning the choice of characters:

