Google's 2019 Halloween Doodle Will Teach You All Kinds of Spooky Facts About Animals

It’s Halloween and Google has treated us to another spooky interactive Doodle. The 2019 Halloween Doodle offers a chance to play trick or treat without the calories.

Behind orange doors, players will find animals often associated with scary movies and ghost stories, and an option to pick a trick or treat. Those risk-takers who pick “trick” will get the fun of watching a wolf play basket ball, or an owl head-bopping.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The interactive is also educational. Players, on clicking “treat,” will learn facts about the featured animals—from a three-hearted octopus to a howling wolf.

Google users are finding the interactive addictive, with some questioning the choice of characters:

Contact us at editors@time.com.