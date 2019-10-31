Authorities say a man was arrested and accused of arson after a crew responded to a report of a wildfire in Northern California.

A CalFire statement said engine crews were able to quickly contain the small fire in the Sonoma County community of Geyserville and identified a potential suspect.

CalFire law enforcement officers arrested 25-year-old Andrew Craig Faulkner on accusations of arson.

The statement did not give other details, and a CalFire spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Authorities reported progress Wednesday in battling the Kincade fire in Sonoma County that started last week outside of Geyserville and forced the evacuation of the entire community, home to about 900 people. As the fire exploded in size, over 180,000 people were ordered to leave the area. Most have been allowed to return.

