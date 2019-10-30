National Security Council Official Tim Morrison Resigns the Day Before He Testifies to Congress About Ukraine

A top adviser to President Donald Trump on Russia and Europe is resigning on the eve of his testimony in the House’s impeachment probe.

A senior administration official says Tim Morrison, a National Security Council official, “has decided to pursue other opportunities.” The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, adds that Morrison has been considering leaving the administration for “some time.”

Morrison is set to face lawmakers Thursday morning. He was one of the officials listening in on Trump’s July call with the president of Ukraine.

He has been a central figure in other testimony about Trump’s decision to withhold military assistance to Ukraine, as well as efforts by the president and his allies to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

