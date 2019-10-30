Former Juul Finance Executive Alleges Company Shipped 1 Million Tainted Products

An illustration shows the contents of an electronic Juul cigarette box in Washington, DC October 2, 2018. - In just three years, the electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul has swallowed the American market with its vaporettes in the shape of a USB key. Its success represents a public health dilemma for health authorities in the United States and elsewhere.
Eva Hambach—AFP/Getty Images
By MATTHEW PERRONE / AP
12:53 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — A former Juul Labs executive is alleging that the vaping company knowingly shipped 1 million tainted nicotine pods to customers.

The allegation comes in a lawsuit filed by the one-time finance executive who was fired by the vaping giant earlier this year. The lawsuit claims Juul fired the executive for protesting company practices, including shipping the tainted products.

Juul is the best-selling e-cigarette brand in the U.S., marketing several flavored nicotine solutions for use with its battery-powered device. The company is under siege from federal and state regulators amid an explosion of underage vaping.

A company spokesman said Wednesday the allegations that Juul shipped tainted product are “baseless.” The spokesman said the executive was fired because he failed to meet expectations for the job.

