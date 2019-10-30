“Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme, Beauty and the [dog].” That’s how the song goes, right?

Beauty and the Beast may as well be remade once more, but with a dog cast as the titular Beast. One little girl has gone viral for dancing to the iconic film’s theme song with her dog. In the video posted on Facebook by her mother, Kaylee Slobotski, the girl is dressed up as Belle in a yellow gown, and their dog is wearing a shirt that resembles the beast’s costume.

“We’ve watched Beauty and the Beast too many times to count,” Slobotski, of Omaha, Nebraska, said in the post on Sunday. “She is lucky she has the cutest beast that puts up with her shenanigans.”

The video has 11.5 million views as of Wednesday morning, along with 300,000 shares and 147,000 comments. Both Belle and her Beast are more than welcome to be our guest and star in another iteration of Disney’s 1991 animated film.

