Kid Goes for Victory Lap in Wienermobile for Showing Up to Picture Day as a Hot Dog

A 9-year-old boy who went viral for wearing a hot dog costume in his school picture has received a special ride on the Wienermobile, because dreams apparently do come true when you’re this kid.

Jake Arsenault and his friends headed to the movies in style in Maine on Monday, thanks to the Oscar Mayer hot-dog vehicle, USA Today reports.

“When we saw Jake’s school photo, we knew we had to do something to reward him for the most epic school ID we’ve ever seen. We’re so excited that Jake chose to share his Wienermobile ride with his friends and family,” Matt Riezman, Oscar Mayer’s associate director of marketing, said in a statement.

The fourth grader’s picture day outfit choice made mustard waves when his dad, Craig, shared a picture of the school-issued ID card on Oct. 17. “My wife and I dared our son to wear a hotdog costume for school pictures,” Craig Arsenault wrote. “The school let him do it, and I couldn’t be happier.”

32,000 people shared the post, with thousands more liking and commenting.

The dare came along with a promise of a $10 payment for his son, Arsenault told USA Today. “It’ll be legendary,” he remembers telling his son while encouraging the costume.

It seems one Alexander Hamilton was worth it for a ride on that infamous orange drive-able hot dog.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.