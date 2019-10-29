Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have a long friendship history, and though we may not always see the pair of pop stars hanging out together, Gomez wants us to know that she’s absolutely still very much the “ride or die” BFF of the Lover singer.

Gomez is making a slow but steady return to the spotlight lately, following the release of two singles last week — “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” — and announcement of an upcoming album, her first since 2015’s Revival. So it makes sense that she’s been more active on social media, including sharing a bathroom mirror selfie on Monday of herself wearing a black bodysuit from SKIMS, the shapewear line that Kardashian West recently launched.

But Gomez ended up deleting that post and replacing it with some friend content soon after: a photo of her, Swift and Swift’s newest kitten, Benjamin Button. She added some commentary about her bestie status with Swift, too: “My ride or die. I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side,” she wrote on the photo. “You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I’m on your side for life.”

Gomez has recently been expressing how important her friendships have been to her, sharing with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe about the power of those relationships in her darker times. “[Taylor] was frustrated when I was frustrated, she was sad when I was sad, but more than anything, my friends stood by my side,” she told Lowe last week. “When I think they visibly saw me in so much pain, they didn’t want it for me, but they… never stopped loving me.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Looks like she’s got a lot of love to share back now.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.