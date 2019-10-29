London Fire Brigade Heavily Criticized for Response to the 2017 Grenfell Tower Fire

In this file photo taken on June 14, 2017, police protect a security cordon as a huge fire engulfs the Grenfell Tower early morning on June 14 in west London. A new report onthe deadly apartment fire has condemned the London Fire Brigade and concluded that fewer people would have died if the building were evacuated more quickly.
Daniel Leal-Olivas—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:36 AM EDT

(LONDON) — A report on a deadly apartment block fire in London has condemned the London Fire Brigade and concluded that fewer people would have died if the building were evacuated more quickly.

Britain’s Press Association said the leaked report, which was to be published Wednesday, also accused the brigade’s commissioner Dany Cotton, of “remarkable insensitivity” for testifying that she would not have done anything differently in the early hours of the June 14, 2017 blaze that killed 72 people.

Inquiry chairman Martin Moore-Bick says the “principal reason” the flames shot up the Grenfell Tower building was the presence of relatively new combustible aluminum composite cladding with polyethylene cores, which acted as a “source of fuel.”

The report concluded the fire started as the result of an “electrical fault in a large fridge-freezer.”

