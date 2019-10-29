U.K. Prime Minister to Make Fourth Push for December Elections

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to lawmakers during the election debate in the House of Commons, London, on Oct. 28, 2019.
Jessica Taylor—AP
By Associated Press
5:38 AM EDT

(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will for a fourth time ask Parliament to approve early elections after lawmakers rejected his latest bid amid concerns about the government’s Brexit plans.

The government says it will on Tuesday introduce a short bill calling an election on Dec. 12. The legislation requires a simple majority to be passed. Johnson’s previous proposal was made under a different legislative provision that required a two-thirds majority, which it did not achieve.

To win support from opposition parties, Johnson says he will delay further consideration of his EU withdrawal agreement until after the election.

The Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party, which had proposed an earlier election date to block Brexit, say they will consider the latest proposal.

