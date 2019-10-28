Boeing CEO to Admit Mistakes With 737 Max in Congressional Testimony

In this April 29, 2019, file pool photo Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg speaks at a news conference after company's annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum in Chicago.
Joshua Lott—The Washington Post/AP
By DAVID KOENIG / AP
4:07 PM EDT

On the anniversary of the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max, the CEO will begin two days of testimony before Congress by telling lawmakers that the aircraft company knows it made mistakes and is throwing everything into fixing the plane.

Dennis Muilenburg says that after Boeing finishes upgrading flight-control software on the Max, it will be one of the safest planes ever.

The chairman of the House Transportation Committee says Boeing should have made those improvements before the Max began carrying passengers and was involved in two crashes.

Muilenburg is scheduled to testify Tuesday before a Senate committee, then again on Wednesday before a House panel.

The appearances come as Boeing faces investigations by both committees and a criminal probe by the Justice Department.

