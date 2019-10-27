Speaker Pelosi Says White House Kept Congress in the Dark on al-Baghdadi Raid, But Informed Russia

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is criticizing the White House for failing to notify congressional leaders before the U.S. raid in Syria that President Donald Trump says killed the leader of the Islamic State group.

She notes that the U.S. let Russia know the raid was in the works.

Trump said U.S. military helicopters flew over territory controlled by Russian and Syrian forces before landing at Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s compound. He also said he kept lawmakers out of the loop because he was fearful of leaks.

Pelosi says the Trump administration must brief Congress on the operation and on the administration’s overall strategy for the Mideast.

Before the 2011 raid in Pakistan that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, the Obama administration did give advance word to the top two Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate as well as the four leaders of the congressional intelligence committees.

