Barack Obama Honors Late Rep. Elijah Cummings at His Funeral: His Voice Mattered Most When Things Looked Difficult

By Associated Press
1:47 PM EDT

(BALTIMORE) –– Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have remembered congressman and civil rights leader Elijah Cummings for his honor and commitment to service.

Speaking to mourners at Cummings’ funeral Friday, Clinton recalled the congressman’s talent for speaking and “his booming voice.”

Obama said that when the path ahead looked difficult, that’s when Cummings’ voice mattered most.

He also noted Cummings’ upbringing as the son of sharecroppers, saying his parents passed on strength and grit but also kindness and faith.

Obama said Cummings reminded us “that it falls upon each of us to preserve and nurture our democracy.”

