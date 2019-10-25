Trump Golf Club Could Lose Liquor License for Allegedly Over Serving Man Before Fatal Drunken Driving Crash

(TRENTON, N.J.) — New Jersey this week formally sought to revoke the liquor license of one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs as a result of charges the club served too much alcohol to a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunken driving accident.

The Washington Post first reported details of the state’s action Thursday, publishing documents from the state attorney general’s office that say Trump National in Colts Neck has 30 days to respond.

A message was left with the club seeking a response.

Two charges in the state documents indicate the license suspension would last for a combined 25 days, but the document says the state will go farther.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“(Due) to the aggravating circumstances in this case, the Division will seek revocation of the license based upon the total circumstances,” Deputy Attorney General Andrew Sapolnick wrote.

According to the state, the violation stems from August 2015 when the club sold alcohol to an already intoxicated person, identified as Andrew Halder in the documents, in violation of the license.

Court documents and news accounts show Halder was involved in a fatal crash in August 2015, after leaving the club. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in the death of his father and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

A message seeking comment on Halder’s behalf was left with his attorney.

The documents also allege that the club sold more than just beer on its courses in violation of its license.

Trump has two other clubs in New Jersey, one in Bedminster, where the president has spent summers while in the White House. The other club is Trump National Philadelphia, which is located in Pine Hill, New Jersey.

Contact us at editors@time.com.