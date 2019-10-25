Strong winds and dry conditions are fueling wildfires across California, from Sonoma’s wine country to residential areas of Santa Clarita hundreds of miles away.

Tens of thousands of Californians been forced to evacuate their homes, and utility companies across the state have cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers in an attempt to stop the spread of the fires. However extreme fire conditions are predicted to continue into the weekend.

As of Thursday night, the biggest fires were the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the Tick Fire in Los Angeles County. Together, the fires have consumed some 20,000 acres.

The map below shows live updates on the position and conditions of the California wildfires.

Here’s what to know about some of the biggest fires burning in California right now.

Kincade Fire

The Kincade Fire has torn through 16,000 acres in Sonoma County. As of Thursday night, the fire was 5% contained, according to the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit of Cal Fire. At least 49 homes, businesses and other structures have been destroyed by the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

The fire started in a mountainous area around 9:30p.m. on Wednesday.

Utility company Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) announced that it would turn off power to customers in the area, given dry, windy conditions, in an attempt to prevent the spread of fires. The company estimated that approximately 179,000 customers in 17 counties were impacted by the shut offs. On Thursday night, the utility company said that power had been restored to around 84% of impacted customers. The company announced on Twitter that it had issued an “all clear” to restore power, except for Kern county.

Around 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in the area, including 900 residents in the town of Geyserville, a popular wine country tourist destination, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, but according to the AP, PG&E had reported a problem with a transmission tower near the spot where the fire started. PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said it was too early to tell if the equipment played a role in starting the fire.

According to Cal Fire, 1,300 firefighters are battling the blaze, using 12 helicopters and 104 engines and other equipment.

The National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area issued a fire weather alert, warning of strong winds over the weekend.

Tick Fire

The Tick Fire ignited on Thursday afternoon near the 14 Highway and, driven by strong winds, was moving quickly toward Agua Dulce, according to the Los Angeles Times.

By Thursday night, the fire had engulfed nearly 4,000 acres, according to Cal Fire. An estimated 50,000 residents have been evacuated.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday night, L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell urged residents to heed evacuation orders, which have been issued for parts of the Santa Clarita Valley.

According to Cal Fire, some 500 firefighters are battling the Tick Fire, using 100 engines and six helicopters.

Southern California Edison said it planned to shut off electricity for as many as 300,000 customers. As of Thursday night, utility company had already turned off power to more than 30,000 homes and businesses in Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Old Water Fire

The Old Water Fire was reported early Thursday as a brush fire, along Old Waterman Canyon Road / Highway 18 where the San Bernardino National Forest meets the northern side of San Bernardino, Calif.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire had engulfed 105 acres and was about 30% contained, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. By Thursday night Highway 18 was reopened and residents living near the fire who had been evacuated were being allowed back to their homes.

Saddle Ridge Fire

The Saddle Ridge Fire in Los Angeles County burned through 8,800 acres and killed one person. Cal Fire

The Saddle Ridge Fire burned nearly 8,800 acres over 13 days in Los Angeles County. It started Oct. 10 and was 97% contained as of Wednesday. The blaze killed one person and resulted in eight other injuries. It destroyed 19 homes and businesses and damaged 88 more, according to Cal Fire.

Its center was near the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Governor strongly condemns utility companies

California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized PG&E and other utility companies in a press conference about the wildfire Thursday morning, saying that “they will be held to account” and “they better step up.”

“It’s more than just climate change,” Newsom said. As it relates to PG&E, he said, it’s about “decades of mismanagement” and “focusing on shareholders and dividends” over the public. Newsom said that at least 178,000 customers had already been impacted by PG&E’s power disruptions.

He criticized other utility companies too, saying that the state has been meeting with Edison and SDG for “close to a year now” working to “[lay] out protocols… and they’re not meeting those protocols.”

“It is infuriating beyond words,” Newsom continued, “to be living in an environment where we are seeing this kind of disruption and these kinds of blackout.” He added that the companies were potentially “putting the lives of millions of Californians at risk” by preventing access to critical care “or even water in some cases.”

Newsom also said that the state has, in 2019, invested at least $1 billion to address public safety issues related to wildfires.

A history of wildfires

Just last year, the catastrophic Paradise, Calf. wildfires killed at least 88 people.

Around this time two years ago, the region currently affected by the fire saw the destruction of thousands of homes as the devastating Tubbs Fire tore through the valleys, burning thousands of structures and killing at least 22.

The region is bracing itself for more adverse weather as experts predict that the greatest fire potential will occur October through December as the Santa Ana winds pick up.

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com and Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.