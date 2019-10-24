A fast-moving wildfire forced the late night evacuations of residents in a northern California’s Sonoma County as intense winds fanned flames southwards and tens of thousands are without power Wednesday night into early Thursday.

The Kincade Fire exploded in a mountainous area in Sonoma County. The Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit of Cal Fire reported around 2 a.m. local time that the fire had burned around 7,000 acres and was 0% contained.

According to the National Weather Service, the area around the blaze is seeing severe fire weather. Sustained winds were blowing north at roughly 50 mph, and gusts as high as 76 mph.

Residents living in the vicinity of Red Winery Road and Alexander Mountain Road were placed under an evacuation order, while communities in northern Healdsburg and Geyserville were advised to be prepared to flee should the fire spread.

“If you live near #KincadeFire and you receive an evacuation notice — you need to move,” tweeted state Sen. Mike McGuire at around 12:20 a.m. local time.

Matt Mehle, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told the Los Angeles Times that cameras and satellite data showed what firefighters called “rapid rates of spread” that could lead to “potentially extreme fire behavior.”

The cause of the blaze has not been identified.

Soaring temperatures and high winds have made much of California prone to fire danger this week. Almost 28,000 have lost power in parts of Sonoma County, and electric services company Southern California Edison predicts that more than 300,000 customers across seven counties, including Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange, could experience blackouts into Thursday, according to the Times.

Earlier this month, millions of Californians faced power outages in the largest preventive blackout in state history.

Around this time two years ago, the region saw the destruction of thousands of homes as the devastating Tubbs Fire tore through the valleys, burning thousands of structures and killing at least 22.

The region is bracing itself for more adverse weather as experts predict that the greatest fire potential will occur October through December as the Santa Ana winds pick up.

Write to Hillary Leung at hillary.leung@time.com.