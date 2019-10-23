Trump Organization Removes Name From Central Park Ice Rinks in Rebranding Effort

(NEW YORK) — Skaters in New York’s Central Park may notice something missing from the park’s two ice rinks this winter — President Donald Trump’s name.

The Trump Organization still operates the rinks under a concession from the city but it has rebranded them.

The Washington Post first reported the new look at the park’s Wollman and Lasker rinks.

The Trump name in all capital letters used to mark the outer boards at Wollman Rink, and signs at the skate rental and refreshment counters bore the name.

But the Trump name is almost entirely gone as skating season starts.

City parks spokeswoman Crystal Howard says the Trump Organization notified the city in August that it was changing “the on-rink branding.”

Trump Organization representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

