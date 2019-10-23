Rep. Katie Hill Denies Affair With Aide, Says Capitol Police Investigating Distribution of Nude Photo

California Rep. Katie Hill on Tuesday denied allegations that she had an improper relationship with an aide, blaming the “smear campaign” on “Republican operatives” and an “abusive husband.” Hill added that U.S. Capitol Police are investigating how a nude photo of her was distributed and published online without her consent.

“I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me,” Hill, a Democrat who was elected in 2018 to represent California’s 25th district, said in a statement. “I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain. This coordinated effort to try to destroy me and people close to me is despicable and will not succeed. I, like many women who have faced attacks like this before, am stronger than those who want me to be afraid.”

Conservative news site RedState on Friday first published an allegation that Hill began an affair with Graham Kelly while he was serving as her campaign finance director. In her statement, Hill says the report is “absolutely false.”

Kelly is currently Hill’s legislative director. The U.S. House official code of conduct prohibits members of Congress from engaging in sexual relationships with their congressional aides.

Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hill’s husband, Kenny Heslep, who filed for divorce in July, could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

“I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view and the vindictive claims of my ex have now involved the lives and reputations of unrelated parties,” Hill said in her statement.

RedState also published photos of Hill and a woman who they allege had been involved in a polyamorous relationship with Hill and Heslep. The unnamed woman was also, RedState reported, a staffer on Hill’s campaign. In one image, Hill is nude and appears to be brushing the woman’s hair.

Hill, 32, said she notified U.S. Capitol Police about the nude photo and said they were investigating “potential legal violations of those who posted and distributed the photos.” A Capitol Police spokesperson said Wednesday that they do not comment on ongoing investigations.

Some of Hill’s supporters have argued that the distribution of the photo is an example of “revenge porn” — sexually explicit images shared without a victim’s consent, often with the intent of harassing or humiliating them — which is illegal in California.

