The Patriots defense apparently had Jets quarterback Sam Darnold spooked during New England’s 33-0 rout of New York on Monday night.

In the midst of a true NFL career low, a sidelined Darnold admitted that he was “seeing ghosts” while mic’d up for the ESPN broadcast of the prime time game. Darnold went 11 of 32 for just 86 yards against the Patriots. He also threw four interceptions and gave up a fumble.

When asked to clarify his comment at the postgame press conference, Darnold explained that he was just trying to express what was going wrong to the Jets coaches.

“I think for me, when I talk to the coaches, I just gotta be straight up,” he said. “For me, I just gotta see the field a lot better. That’s kinda what that means. It was a rough day out there, a rough night out there. Obviously, I got to get better and learn from the mistakes. But we will get better.”

But by then, the internet had already latched on to Darnold’s perfect October admission. See some of the reactions to Darnold’s “seeing ghosts” comment below.

