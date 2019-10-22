American Airlines Flight Forced to Make Unscheduled Stop After Cleaning Fluid Spill

An American Airlines flight from London, U.K., to Philadelphia, U.S., had to make an unscheduled stop in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday because of an odor caused by a spilled cleaning fluid that led three people to go to the hospital, American Airlines confirmed to TIME.

Flight 729 landed safely in Dublin at 1:15 p.m. “Two crew members and one customer were taken to the hospital for evaluation. All were released yesterday,” a spokesperson for the airline told TIME in a statement.

The airport webcam streaming site AirportWebcams.net published audio that American Airlines confirmed to TIME is a recording of the air traffic control communication from Saturday.

In the audio, someone who appears to the pilot can be heard saying the chemical that spilled was a cleaning product used at London Heathrow that had seeped into the carpet. “I am told it is not a toxic substance,” the voice is heard saying.

The voice is also heard saying they require paramedics to board the plane and “render immediate assistance,” adding that two crew members lost consciousness, but he thinks they since regained consciousness. The speaker added that people on board complained about “burning eyes” and skin problems.

According to American Airlines, medical personnel met the flight to evaluate anyone who may have needed assistance.

