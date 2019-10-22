Groom-to-Be Hilariously Botches Romantic Engagement Photo and the Internet Couldn't Be More in Love

Everyone knows how it goes: One minute you’re saying yes to the man of your dreams, and the next champagne is drowning your face.

Staging an engagement photo for your dreamiest dream day is a whole operation, but rarely does it end with such an unplanned, magnificent result.

A viral photo of Collin Hewett recently celebrating his commitment to Alyssa Snodsmith began with all the trappings of an idyllic picnic-for-two, with a nearby photographer ready to capture it all.

According to Hewett, his bride-to-be wanted to create a romantic picture she found on Pinterest that featured a gallant guy heroically pouring champagne into his lady love’s mouth.

But in the spirit of so many gender reveal fails, things didn’t go as planned.

Yes, things really got popping when Hewett uncorked the champagne in his beloved’s general direction. And as can happen with bubbly, it exploded right in her face, leaving her covered.

The lighthearted snapshot made its way over to Twitter courtesy of the romantic gentleman, who readily admitted that he “botched it.”

More than 450,000 people have liked the tweet since it was posted Sunday. Many are appreciating the relatable comedy of the situation, and her reaction that proves she’s a great sport.

“Well, we found the right angle, but I didn’t find the right angle with the bottle,” Hewett told Buzzfeed. “I was super hesitant the whole way and then it started to just dribble out the end. So I kind of over-adjusted.”

Didn’t find the right angle with the bottle indeed.

It is — in one splashy snapshot — a prime example of one’s high expectations versus the reality of the situation, as people online were quick to share. But it’s important to note that the couple in question had a sense of humor about the photo fail.

“We were dying laughing,” Snodsmith said. “Our photographer fell on his butt because he was laughing so hard. He managed to still snap pictures of us!”

“I’m fine by the way,” Snodsmith added.

This has — it may not surprise — transpired before, and the internet seems to love it all.

Here’s saying cheers and best wishes to the happy couple, and the inevitable moments when romantic ideals promptly explode in your face.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.